Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $1.05 Million in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Soliton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Soliton by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Soliton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Soliton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Soliton by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOLY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Soliton, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $368.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

