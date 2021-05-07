Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 149.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

BND opened at $85.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

