Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.71 ($117.31).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

DG stock opened at €95.08 ($111.86) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.66. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

