Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

NASDAQ VIR traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 524,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99.

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

