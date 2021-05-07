Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.04. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $451.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

