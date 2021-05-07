Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

V traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $232.28. 43,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,781. The firm has a market cap of $453.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

