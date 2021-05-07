Visor.Finance (VISR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.80 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.43 million and $5.80 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00005026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00086737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.91 or 0.00776638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00101760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.09 or 0.08911564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,228,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.