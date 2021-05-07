Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,282.00

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,282 ($16.75) and last traded at GBX 1,268.50 ($16.57), with a volume of 19461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,157.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

About Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.