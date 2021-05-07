VITE (VITE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.70 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $87.28 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00115859 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,202,578 coins and its circulating supply is 481,631,467 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

