VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.69. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 41,667 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

