Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 3,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $116,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

