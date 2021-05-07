Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248,460 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

