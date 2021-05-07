Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Down 5.3%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 39,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,787,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock worth $59,031,312.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

