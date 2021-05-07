VSE Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VSEC. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. 43,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,193. The firm has a market cap of $551.99 million, a P/E ratio of 434.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. VSE has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

