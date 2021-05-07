vSlice (VSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $172,269.97

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $172,269.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, vSlice has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One vSlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00083221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00789391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,089.41 or 0.08878173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice (VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

vSlice Coin Trading

