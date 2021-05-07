vSlice (VSL) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 372.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. vSlice has a market capitalization of $175,859.38 and $3.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, vSlice has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One vSlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.00771975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00102072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.61 or 0.09063200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046291 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

vSlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.