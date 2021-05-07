VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

