VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VYNE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

