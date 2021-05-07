W Brett Mcgill Sells 10,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HZO traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 833,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MarineMax by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MarineMax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

