W Green Pay Market Cap Hits $202,761.46 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $202,761.46 and $70,625.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00777540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.45 or 0.08808424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About W Green Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.