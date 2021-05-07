Wagerr (WGR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,780.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $55,780.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00029497 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $861.40 or 0.01497805 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,665,947 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

