Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%.

WTRH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 8,815,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $237.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.85.

Get Waitr alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.