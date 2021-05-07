Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $132.11 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $143.02 million and approximately $132.11 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

