Wanchain Price Reaches $1.87 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Wanchain has a market cap of $316.68 million and approximately $37.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.99 or 0.00331446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005604 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

