WandX Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $422,352.36 and approximately $773.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WandX has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00084892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00774577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00102337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.44 or 0.08998580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046354 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

