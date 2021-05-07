wave edu coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $176.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $83,093.62 and $176.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

