Waves Community Token Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $1,637.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00270327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.45 or 0.01163395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00760215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,562.73 or 1.00091399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Community Token Coin Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,946 coins. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

