Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Hits $0.23

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00261310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.08 or 0.01111615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.71 or 0.00766212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,334.38 or 1.00057779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Community Token Coin Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,946 coins. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars.

