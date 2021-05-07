WAX Trading Down 5.9% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $394.12 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,491,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,937,161 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

