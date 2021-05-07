Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $392.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $392.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on W. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.93.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.55. 25,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,449. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $144.51 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.76. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.