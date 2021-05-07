Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 804 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $1,582,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tesla by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $682.35. The company had a trading volume of 387,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $657.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.