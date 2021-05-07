Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.80 on Friday, hitting $596.72. 135,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $572.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $301.32 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

