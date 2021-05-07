Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. 269,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,671,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

