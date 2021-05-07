Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,812. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93.

