Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 205,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.