Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

4/21/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

4/20/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $117.00.

4/19/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $99.00.

WAL stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.