Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS: BYDGF):

4/30/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $239.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $254.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.45. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.18 and a 52-week high of $189.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average is $172.51.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

