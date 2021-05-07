Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS: BYDGF):

  • 4/30/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
  • 3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $239.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $254.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.45. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.18 and a 52-week high of $189.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average is $172.51.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

