Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently:

4/30/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Methanex was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Methanex was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

