Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post sales of $289.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $301.90 million. Welbilt reported sales of $328.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

