Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Shayne & CO. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.5% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,417,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

