West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.30 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.36. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $88.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

