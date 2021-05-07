West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $329.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $334.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

