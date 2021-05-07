Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. 1,571,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,756. The company has a market cap of $924.05 million, a P/E ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

