Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 2,503,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,497. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

