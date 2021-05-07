WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $21.06 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00045517 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015514 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006115 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 922,201,730 coins and its circulating supply is 722,201,729 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

