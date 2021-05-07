Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $1,232.25

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $673,658.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $1,232.25 or 0.02151844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00260819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.32 or 0.01100710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00750469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,133.84 or 0.99771037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

