WidePoint (WYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million.
WYY stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
