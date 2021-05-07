WidePoint (WYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million.

WYY stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.89.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

