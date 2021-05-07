William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.79). William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.42) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

