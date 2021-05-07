William Blair Weighs in on ICF International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of ICFI opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

