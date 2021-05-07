WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $411.36 million and approximately $477.04 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00262034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.23 or 0.01119532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00754955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,567.97 or 1.00041289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

